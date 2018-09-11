CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Details Announced For Botham Shem Jean’s Funeral In Dallas After Suspicious Police Shooting

The suspicious incident has prompted a number of questions.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Family and friends were preparing the funeral services for Botham Shem Jean less than a week after the 26-year-old Black man was gunned down in his own home by an off-duty police officer in Dallas. Officer Amber Guyger entered Jean’s apartment before shooting him to death on Thursday night.

The suspicious incident that reportedly spawned multiple excuses for Guyger confusing her apartment with Jean’s has fluctuated wildly and prompted a number of questions from the victim’s family.

“The number one answer that I want is what happened,” Botham’s mother, Allison Jean, said during a press conference Monday in Dallas. “I have asked too many questions and I have been told there are no answers yet. I look forward to all the powers that be that they come up with the answers to make me most satisfied that they are doing what is in the best interest of Botham.”

The initial reports were that Guyger said her fob key didn’t work on the lock to he apartment. After Jean reportedly opened the door, Guyger shot and killed him. But after a couple of days of not being arrested and perhaps working with police to massage her alibi, it was reported that Jean’s door was actually unlocked.

That most recent, updated version of Guyger’s narrative was supplied by a police affidavit and seemed to imply that Jean died because he didn’t follow “her verbal commands.” As a result, according to the affidavit, Guyger had no choice but to shoot twice at “a large silhouette.”

A vigil was held Saturday at the Dallas West Church of Christ, the same place where Jean’s funeral has been planned to take place. Funeral services were scheduled to begin at noon on Thursday, with a viewing scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

SEE ALSO:

African Americans Are Choosing Homeschooling To Teach Kids Black History

People Are Protesting Crazy Racist Reactions To Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad

Antwon Rose

47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

47 photos Launch gallery

47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:14 a.m. EDT, Sept. 11, 2018 -- The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, with the latest instance in Dallas reimagining what a police shooting can be. Off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Shem Jean after she entered his apartment Thursday, Sept. 6. Guyger's story has changed multiple times in less than a week since the shooting, and it would appear that the so-called blue wall was trying to protect her. Jean's shooting came after a string of other controversial police shootings across the country, with many of them including officers who shot fleeing, unarmed suspects in their backs. Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

Details Announced For Botham Shem Jean’s Funeral In Dallas After Suspicious Police Shooting was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was…
 2 hours ago
09.11.18
Sock Puppet Parody
Queen Barbie Turns Puppet Master in Her Latest…
 2 hours ago
09.11.18
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
Bryson Tiller Covers Drake’s “Finesse”
 3 hours ago
09.11.18
10 items
‘Ed, Edd & Eddy’ Character Rolf Becomes Latest…
 4 hours ago
09.11.18
Rap Troll Tekashi69 Dropped $12K for New Teeth
 4 hours ago
09.11.18
‘Stranger Things’ Soul Brother Caleb McLaughlin Goes ‘Sneaker…
 5 hours ago
09.11.18
7 Things We Learned On Joe Budden’s ‘The…
 7 hours ago
09.11.18
Lord Jamar Responds To Eminem, Disappointed In His…
 7 hours ago
09.11.18
Is Nicki Minaj Dating Formula 1 Driver Lewis…
 8 hours ago
09.11.18
Quiz: Which ‘Blueprint’ Song Are You?
 9 hours ago
09.11.18
18 items
People Are Hilariously Recreating Kanye West & Lil…
 9 hours ago
09.11.18
Omarosa Tapes: Donald Trump Cracked Joke During Meeting…
 9 hours ago
09.11.18
Cardi B @ 97.9 The Beat
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B Called a Dead Black Boy…
 10 hours ago
09.11.18
2019 Miss America Nia Imani Franklin
#BlackGirlMagic: Nia Franklin Crowned Miss America 2019
 10 hours ago
09.11.18
YG
#WordEyeHeard: YG Indicted with Two Felony Charges!
 11 hours ago
09.11.18
People Are Protesting Crazy Racist Reactions To Colin…
 12 hours ago
09.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close