Is Nicki Minaj Dating Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton?

And for that matter, is the driver dating Winnie Harlow, who was also linked with Wiz Khalifa?

Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton

Source: Jeff Grossman/WENN.com / WENN

Nicki Minaj has been clear that the next man she dates will have to deliver rounds if you smell what we’re cooking. If speed is also part of that equation, then a photo of the Queens rapper sitting cozy with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will certainly turn heads.

TMZ reports:

It all started at NY Fashion Week — where the rapper and the racer hit the red carpet … and Lewis had his arm around Minaj.

Hamilton was at the event to debut his new fashion collection with Tommy Hilfiger — but Nicki’s super revealing outfit DEFINITELY stole the show (you have eyes, so you can see why).

Afterward, Nicki and Lewis hit up Carbone restaurant where they dined together for 2 hours — and traveled together in the same SUV.

The outlet added that Hamilton and Winnie Harlow have been dating on and off since 2017, but that also threw many for a loop as she was recently liked with Wiz Khalifa. But sure enough, Hamilton was sandwiched between Minaj and Harlow but it isn’t clear from the photo if a romantic connection was clear.

Stay tuned.

Photo: WENN

Is Nicki Minaj Dating Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
