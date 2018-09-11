7 Things We Learned On Joe Budden’s ‘The State of The Culture’

After talking about it for a minute, Joe Budden has finally debuted his new Hip-Hop talk show State of The Culture and it did not disappoint.

Taking to the stage with co-hosts Remy Ma and Scottie Beam, and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Joe Budden and company touched on all of Hip-Hop’s hottest topics this week such as Cardi B’s altercation with Nicki Minaj, Nas’s co-parenting drama with Kelis, and Kanye West’s apology to his fans. While opinions absolutely differed on each topic as expected, Joe and Remy Ma shed some light on their personal life and how it effects how they viewed each particular situation.

Here are the 7 things we learned from the cast of REVOLT’s premiere episode of State of The Culture.

1. Cardi & Nicki

Speaking on the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj fight, Remy says it shouldn’t surprise anyone since she’s been “Cardi B, the b*tch from the Bronx for 25 years and she’s been Cardi B the b*tch with the number 1 record for one year. Which behavior you think is gonna trump the other?”

