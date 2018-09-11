CLOSE
Rap Troll Tekashi69 Dropped $12K for New Teeth

Hey, it's a better investment than gaudy jewelry.

Tekashi69 has a new reason to smile all the way to the bank. The notorious rap troll just dropped $12K for a new set of teeth—porcelain veneers actually. 

Hey rappers fix their teeth everyday b.

TMZ reports that the “Get The Strap” rapper paid over 12 racks to Colombian dentist Dr. Mario Montoya in Santiago de Cali, Colombia—yes, the country—to undergo a 5-hour procedure for a sparking set of porcelain veneers. He reportedly had 12 teeth done up top and another 12 below.

Tekashi was recently spotted in the studio with Kanye West, so take that info as you will. See more of Tekashi cheesing for the camera on the flip.

 

