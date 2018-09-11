CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

People Are Protesting Crazy Racist Reactions To Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad

A Louisiana teacher was disciplined after she wrote a racially charged message about Kaep's ad.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Colin Kaepernick‘s new Nike ad has gotten praise from countless people, but some individuals have responded to it with racism. The negative backlash has driven many to defend the athlete who has fought for social justice and an end to police brutality.

RELATED: Mayor In Maryland Attacks Colin Kaepernick And Gives Bizarre Excuse

Most recently, a Louisiana teacher was disciplined after she wrote a racially charged message about Kaep’s ad on Facebook, The New Orleans Advocate reported. “They [Black people] don’t have to live in that country. They could go back,” Valerie Scogin, a teacher at Slidell High School in Slidell, posted on the social media platform last week. “But it was their own people selling them into slavery to begin with and tearing (sic) them even worse in those countries of origin. Want a better neighborhood? Move. You don’t have to choose to live in those zip codes. Want to not be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals and perpetuating the stereotype.”

The school, which is attended by dozens of students of color, punished Scogin for the comments, officials said. She apologized for the words, but the damage had already been done. “Imagine comparing people of color to animals, then when you get caught you try to say you didn’t think it would hurt anyone,” Skylar Broussard, a Slidell High alum, said.

Mayor Ben Zahn of Kenner, Louisiana, allegedly banned Nike products from being delivered or purchased at recreation centers in response to Kaep’s ad last week. A city memo showed that the mayor signed the ban after Nike’s 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” ad with Kaepernick was made public.

People have already taken a stand against the news in Louisiana.

Jeannine James, mayor in La Plata, Maryland, also supported a proposed boycott against Nike over Kaep’s ad. “Nike selected Colin Kaepernick as the new face of the company’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign. How disappointing. #BoycottNike,” James posted on social media before backlash came pouring in against her words. The College of Southern Maryland, where James teaches a course, also denounced her comments.

Kaepernick is still shining despite the backlash, expressing his pride over Nike choosing him for the special campaign.

SEE ALSO:

Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting Shot And Killed In His Own Home

Here Are Botham Jean’s Reported Last Words Before He Was Killed In His Home By Amber Guyger

2019 Miss America Pageant - Finals

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

10 photos Launch gallery

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Continue reading Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Nia Franklin, representing New York state, was crowned the 92nd Miss America last night. The opera singer from Winston-Salem, North Carolina was trending all over social media with many noting she is the ninth Black woman to win the pageant. The last Black woman to go home with the crown was Caressa Cameron from Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Franklin, who will receive a $50,000 scholarship, said after her win, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here. I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer." Watch her get crowned below: https://twitter.com/PowerStarLive/status/1039018578991820800 This year marked the first time there was no swimsuit competition at Miss America. See beautiful pics of the winner below.

People Are Protesting Crazy Racist Reactions To Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B @ 97.9 The Beat
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B Called a Dead Black Boy…
 16 mins ago
09.11.18
2019 Miss America Nia Imani Franklin
#BlackGirlMagic: Nia Franklin Crowned Miss America 2019
 45 mins ago
09.11.18
YG
#WordEyeHeard: YG Indicted with Two Felony Charges!
 1 hour ago
09.11.18
People Are Protesting Crazy Racist Reactions To Colin…
 2 hours ago
09.11.18
Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Puppets In “Barbie…
 3 hours ago
09.11.18
Trump Caught On Tape ‘Mocking’ The Death Of…
 3 hours ago
09.11.18
Mary J. Blige Says Aggi Auntie Dustup With…
 3 hours ago
09.11.18
Foxy Brown Skipped NYFW Performance But Swiped Her…
 3 hours ago
09.11.18
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Canceled Due To Hurricane…
 4 hours ago
09.11.18
Cardi B Is About That Shoe-Throwing Life, Nicki…
 4 hours ago
09.11.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Ray J’s Fake Brotherly Behavior Almost…
 12 hours ago
09.11.18
4 items
NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games…
 13 hours ago
09.10.18
Dave East “I Don’t Understand,” DJ Kay Slay…
 17 hours ago
09.10.18
J. Cole Forced To Cancel Dreamville Festival Due…
 18 hours ago
09.10.18
18 items
Lawrence Byke: ‘Insecure’ Fans Flip Out Over Issa’s…
 19 hours ago
09.10.18
5 Things We Learned From HoodCelebrityy on ‘The…
 20 hours ago
09.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close