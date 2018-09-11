WordEyeHeard: YG Indicted with Two Felony Charges!

“Big Bank” rapper, YG , is facing two felony charges for an alleged robbery from earlier this year.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Benjamin Naderi is suing the LA native over the May 2018 incident that allegedly involved YG stealing the victim’s gold chain. Naderi claims he saw YG (Keenon Jackson) at The Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas and approached the rapper for a photo. YG refused the photo and allegedly got upset with Naderi, which prompted Naderi to walk away. That’s when Naderi says he heard YG tell his entourage to “get him.” The alleged victim says YG’s party then surrounded him, held him down and began beating him up. Naderi says afterwards YG walked up to him and snatched his chain and diamond pendant.

Naderi then filed a lawsuit against YG and The Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas over the incident. In July, the rapper turned himself into Vegas police after a warrant went out for his arrest. He was officially charged with felony robbery; however he posted $20,000 bail and was released from custody. On Sept. 7, a grand jury came back and hit YG with two additional felony charges: one for grand larceny and the other for larceny from a person. Both carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.

On Aug. 24, the Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas filed court docs demanding to be dismissed from the lawsuit, according to The Blast. The Hotel denies any responsibility for the night in question and says Naderi’s incident was caused by third parties for which they have no control over. YG is set to be arraigned later this month. The case is still ongoing.

via BallerAlert

Also On 97.9 The Beat: