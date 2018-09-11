CLOSE
Cardi B Is About That Shoe-Throwing Life, Nicki Minaj Says She’ll “Die” If She Attacks Others

Sources close to Cardi say she was simply defending her child's honor after Minaj allegedly made a quip about baby Kulture.

Cardi B proved once and for all that she’s about that life and wants all the smoke after she threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week event. Bardi allegedly told folks close to her that she’d do it all again if she had to, but Nicki Minaj cautions that passion could cost the “Bodak Yellow” star her life.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Cardi tell us the “I Like It” MC feels zero remorse about her dustup with Nicki this weekend at a New York Fashion Week event. Our sources are adamant — Cardi was simply defending her daughter’s honor after hearing Nicki had been talking trash about her family … and she’d still sling her stiletto if she had to do it all over again.

Cardi thinks Nicki has some nerve saying SHE needs an intervention, when Nicki is the one who incites people almost for sport. Nicki denied speaking ill about Cardi’s baby on Queen Radio. Cardi says that’s just a baldfaced lie.

On Queen Radio, Minaj addressed the Harper’s Bazaar party beef from last week and told Cardi she needs to “Be Careful.”

“You put your hands on certain people you gon die. PERIOD. And y’all sitting here making this sh*t a joke? I’m not the b*tches in the strip club and I’m not a b*tch on a reality show. My money is very f*cking long.”

This isn’t over by a long shot.

