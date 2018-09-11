CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Puppets In “Barbie Dreams” Video

Nicki likes bright colors.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj Barbie Dreams video

Source: Universal / Youtube

Oh that’s right, Nicki Minaj has a new album to promote. After going in on Cardi B for a few hours on Queen Radio, the Queens rapper got around to dropping the video for “Barbie Dreams” off her Queen album. 

Nicki is kicking her verses along with a bunch of puppets made to look like rappers including Weezy, 50 Cent and Tekashi in the colorful clip. Hey, the point is to focus on Nicki, we figure.

Watch the Hype Williams-directed “Barbie Dreams” video below.

 

Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Puppets In “Barbie Dreams” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Puppets In “Barbie…
 54 mins ago
09.11.18
Mary J. Blige Says Aggi Auntie Dustup With…
 1 hour ago
09.11.18
Foxy Brown Skipped NYFW Performance But Swiped Her…
 1 hour ago
09.11.18
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Canceled Due To Hurricane…
 2 hours ago
09.11.18
Cardi B Is About That Shoe-Throwing Life, Nicki…
 2 hours ago
09.11.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Ray J’s Fake Brotherly Behavior Almost…
 9 hours ago
09.11.18
4 items
NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games…
 11 hours ago
09.10.18
Dave East “I Don’t Understand,” DJ Kay Slay…
 15 hours ago
09.10.18
J. Cole Forced To Cancel Dreamville Festival Due…
 16 hours ago
09.10.18
18 items
Lawrence Byke: ‘Insecure’ Fans Flip Out Over Issa’s…
 17 hours ago
09.10.18
5 Things We Learned From HoodCelebrityy on ‘The…
 18 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Royale…
 18 hours ago
09.10.18
Kanye West Said He Will Teach An Art…
 18 hours ago
09.10.18
9 items
Carmelo Anthony x Jordan x Rag & Bone…
 19 hours ago
09.10.18
Moneybagg Yo
Moneybagg Yo “Luv Cycle” [New Music]
 19 hours ago
09.10.18
Jay Rock
Jay Rock Performs “Win” on ‘The Late Show…
 19 hours ago
09.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close