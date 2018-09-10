CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

J. Cole Forced To Cancel Dreamville Festival Due To Hurricane Florence

0 reads
Leave a comment

Hurricane Florence is already wrecking havoc on the East Coast long before it even makes landfall. The powerful storm and causes for concern with it prompted J. Cole to announce the cancellation of his Dreamville Festival.

In a statement, festival organizers wrote, “Due to safety concerns regarding dangerous weather, we are extremely saddened to announce today that the inaugural Dreamville Festival 2018 is being cancelled.”

The statement continued, “Our team has been working tirelessly with officials from the City of Raleigh, along with our State and Federal Partners, among others, to monitor the potential negative impact of Hurricane Florence. With the current weather-related information at hand, we have together decided to cancel this year’s event for the ultimate safety of both the local citizens and festival attendees.”

Cole himself tweeted, “Mann. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important.”

You can read the full statement below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

J. Cole Forced To Cancel Dreamville Festival Due To Hurricane Florence was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
J. Cole Forced To Cancel Dreamville Festival Due…
 4 hours ago
09.10.18
18 items
Lawrence Byke: ‘Insecure’ Fans Flip Out Over Issa’s…
 5 hours ago
09.10.18
5 Things We Learned From HoodCelebrityy on ‘The…
 6 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Royale…
 6 hours ago
09.10.18
Kanye West Said He Will Teach An Art…
 6 hours ago
09.10.18
9 items
Carmelo Anthony x Jordan x Rag & Bone…
 7 hours ago
09.10.18
Moneybagg Yo
Moneybagg Yo “Luv Cycle” [New Music]
 7 hours ago
09.10.18
Jay Rock
Jay Rock Performs “Win” on ‘The Late Show…
 7 hours ago
09.10.18
RZA Is Set To Produce an Ol’ Dirty…
 8 hours ago
09.10.18
14 items
Woke Twitter Slams Blatantly Racist, Sexist Serena Williams…
 8 hours ago
09.10.18
30 items
‘Power’s Jaw-Dropping Season 5 Finale Had Twitter Clutching…
 8 hours ago
09.10.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
Here’s How NFL Players Protested During Season Opening…
 11 hours ago
09.10.18
Black Actors Sweep Four Guest Categories At The…
 14 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 10: When…
 14 hours ago
09.10.18
Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had…
 16 hours ago
09.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close