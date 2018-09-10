CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Royale Mode “Blackout” Beta Now Live On PS4

Hip-Hop Wired is also giving away access keys to the beta so stay tuned to our Twitter account for instructions.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta Now Live On PS4

Source: Activision / Treyarch

We already got a taste of Black Ops 4 action-packed and revamped multiplayer. Now its time to take Blackout, the games new battle royal mode for a spin.

If you own a PlayStation 4, you get first dibs on the action starting today as the Blackout beta is officially live. Black Ops 4 all-new mode ditches the conventional multiplayer confines of Call of Duty games by dropping players into last man standing Battle Royal experience.

Described as “a celebration of the Black Ops series,” the new mode will fan favorite characters, weapons, land sea, and air vehicles, parts of classic maps that were featured in previous Black Ops games. Speaking about the new mode, Treyarch’s Co-Studio Head, Dan Bunting added:

“We are going to support Blackout for the long haul, and there’s such a rich history with Black Ops that allows us to continuously update and evolve Blackout to keep it fun and fresh for the community. It’s a true celebration of Black Ops in every way, and getting our community in to play the mode before launch is vital. We can’t wait to see the feedback and hear from players as they get a taste of what’s coming in October.”

Blackout is officially a go now PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC owners can join the fun Friday, September 14  at 10 am PT – Monday, September 17 at 10 am PT.  Hip-Hop Wired is also giving away access keys to the beta so stay tuned to our Twitter account for instructions. To redeem your codes head to www.callofduty.com/beta you can watch Blackout in action in the announcement trailer below.

Photo: Activision /Treyarch

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Royale Mode “Blackout” Beta Now Live On PS4 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
18 items
Lawrence Byke: ‘Insecure’ Fans Flip Out Over Issa’s…
 1 hour ago
09.10.18
5 Things We Learned From HoodCelebrityy on ‘The…
 3 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Royale…
 3 hours ago
09.10.18
Kanye West Said He Will Teach An Art…
 3 hours ago
09.10.18
9 items
Carmelo Anthony x Jordan x Rag & Bone…
 4 hours ago
09.10.18
Moneybagg Yo
Moneybagg Yo “Luv Cycle” [New Music]
 4 hours ago
09.10.18
Jay Rock
Jay Rock Performs “Win” on ‘The Late Show…
 4 hours ago
09.10.18
RZA Is Set To Produce an Ol’ Dirty…
 4 hours ago
09.10.18
14 items
Woke Twitter Slams Blatantly Racist, Sexist Serena Williams…
 5 hours ago
09.10.18
30 items
‘Power’s Jaw-Dropping Season 5 Finale Had Twitter Clutching…
 5 hours ago
09.10.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi…
 7 hours ago
09.10.18
Here’s How NFL Players Protested During Season Opening…
 7 hours ago
09.10.18
Black Actors Sweep Four Guest Categories At The…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 10: When…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 17 hours ago
09.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close