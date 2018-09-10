CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s How NFL Players Protested During Season Opening Week

The league will reportedly not have an anthem policy this season.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Members of one NFL team called attention to police brutality and social injustice with their kneeling anthem protests on Sunday (Sept. 9,) the second game day for the league’s 2018 season.

RELATED: People Are Schooling The NFL On Anthem Protests As Trump’s War Rages On

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled and drew praise from Colin Kaepernick, who filed a lawsuit against the league for collusion. “My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! Love is at the root of our resistance!” Kaepernick tweeted.

There were other players who joined in with other displays of resistance: Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist. San Francisco 49er receiver Marquise Goodwin also raised his fist during a game against the Minnesota Vikings; Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung did the same. Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas and linebacker Brandon Marshall, as well as Seattle Seahawks linemen Duane Brown and Quinton Jefferson, left the field during the anthem, reported the Minnesota Star Tribune.

As to whether the NFL will seek punishment against the players, the answer is likely no. The league has decided against implementing a national anthem policy this season, according to ESPN. The league and players’ union are hashing out issues and reportedly have not come to a compromise. They will continue to have discussions about the protests and how the league can address social justice. However, the league has yet to give a definitive answer as to whether players will be punished if they specifically kneel during the anthem this season.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Everything We Know About Olympic Champion Michael Johnson Suffering A Stroke

2019 Miss America Pageant - Finals

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

10 photos Launch gallery

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Continue reading Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Nia Franklin, representing New York state, was crowned the 92nd Miss America last night. The opera singer from Winston-Salem, North Carolina was trending all over social media with many noting she is the ninth Black woman to win the pageant. The last Black woman to go home with the crown was Caressa Cameron from Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Franklin, who will receive a $50,000 scholarship, said after her win, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here. I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer." Watch her get crowned below: https://twitter.com/PowerStarLive/status/1039018578991820800 This year marked the first time there was no swimsuit competition at Miss America. See beautiful pics of the winner below.

Here’s How NFL Players Protested During Season Opening Week was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi…
 50 mins ago
09.10.18
Here’s How NFL Players Protested During Season Opening…
 1 hour ago
09.10.18
Black Actors Sweep Four Guest Categories At The…
 4 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 10: When…
 5 hours ago
09.10.18
Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had…
 6 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 11 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Arrested On Manslaughter Charge…
 16 hours ago
09.09.18
Everything We Know About Olympic Champion Michael Johnson…
 20 hours ago
09.09.18
She Said She Gon’ Do What To Who?:…
 20 hours ago
09.09.18
18 items
Serena Williams Disrespected By Umpire In US Open…
 21 hours ago
09.09.18
10 items
Hoodie SZN: 10 Songs To Help You Say…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
Beef Done: Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close