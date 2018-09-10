Here’s How NFL Players Protested During Season Opening Week

Members of one NFL team called attention to police brutality and social injustice with their kneeling anthem protests on Sunday (Sept. 9,) the second game day for the league’s 2018 season.

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled and drew praise from Colin Kaepernick, who filed a lawsuit against the league for collusion. “My Brothers @ kstills and @ ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! Love is at the root of our resistance!” Kaepernick tweeted.

My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! “Love is at the root of our resistance!”✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2kSsX4s7EU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 9, 2018

There were other players who joined in with other displays of resistance: Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist. San Francisco 49er receiver Marquise Goodwin also raised his fist during a game against the Minnesota Vikings; Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung did the same. Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas and linebacker Brandon Marshall, as well as Seattle Seahawks linemen Duane Brown and Quinton Jefferson, left the field during the anthem, reported the Minnesota Star Tribune.

As to whether the NFL will seek punishment against the players, the answer is likely no. The league has decided against implementing a national anthem policy this season, according to ESPN. The league and players’ union are hashing out issues and reportedly have not come to a compromise. They will continue to have discussions about the protests and how the league can address social justice. However, the league has yet to give a definitive answer as to whether players will be punished if they specifically kneel during the anthem this season.

