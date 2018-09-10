Thank You DFW! Here’s That 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018 Recap [VIDEO]

| 09.10.18
Thanks to you DFW, 97.9 The Beat’s Monster Energy DUB Car Show & Concert 2018 was another huge success! We had the livest performances in the city from Lil Baby, Jeezy, Blac Youngsta, Yella Beezy, and more. Check out the recap video above to see what we were able to pull off together.

We look forward to seeing you again next year for an ever BIGGER show.

Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Click here to see more #979CarShow 2018 photos of all your favorite artists!

