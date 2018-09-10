CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi B

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG18 / Getty

TMZ has learned that Nicki Minaj is standing pat after coming out the victor in a messy exchange with Cardi B. Many of you have already seen the footage, and Cardi is probably hoping that public memory doesn’t dwell too long. According to the report, Nicki isn’t too bothered that Cardi B chomped at the bit, which leads me to believe there’s more to the altercation than meets the eye. Nicki is after all reputed for her vengeful spirit (for all comers).

The botched attack which took place within the walls of a gala event connected to New York Fashion Week, reached its climactic end once Cardi B swung and miss with her shoe. Her success rate was far superior when she first used her shoe as a weapon. During a LNHH reunion show Cardi B weaponized her shoe for our viewing pleasure. She and cast member Asia became so consumed with their rivalry, they’d forgotten why they were fighting to begin with. Short answer: cheating allegations & Swift.

via HotNewHipHop

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj Altercation at NYFW Has Twitter In Shambles
lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , nicki minaj cardi b fashion week , nicki minaj cardi b fight

