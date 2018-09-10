CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Dallas Cowboys Become First Team w/ a Casino Sponsorship!

Jerry Jones announced their new partnership with Winstar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma will be their official casino. This is the first of its kind and other teams will probably follow.  What do you think?

