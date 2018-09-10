CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had Wrong House

According to reports, the burglars yelled out the rapper's name before making off without about $20K in stolen goods.

6 reads
Leave a comment
Leeds Festival - Day 2 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Post Malone must have a bullseye drawn on his back because it seems like trouble is following him everywhere but the latest instance has somewhat of a happier ending. Thieves targeted San Fernando Valley home that the popular artist once stayed and even demanded to know where he was before making off with $20,000 in stolen goods.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us … 3 male suspects smashed a front window a little after midnight on September 1 and entered the San Fernando Valley house. We’re told a resident living there was pistol-whipped.

We’re told one of the 3 men yelled, “Where’s Post Malone?!” … before stealing a bunch of cash, jewelry and cell phones … about $20k worth. The barking out of Post’s name makes it clear they were targeting him, but it’s been months since he lived there.

We’re told the people living there now have no connection to Post.

The outlet threw out the possibility that the recent rash of home invasions and the like could be linked to other high-profile cases as a home where Rae Sremmurd was staying in the area was robbed of a safe just hours later.

Rappers, a word of caution: don’t let social media know your location because it’s clear the bad guys are watching your every move.

Photo: WENN

Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had Wrong House was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Actors Sweep Four Guest Categories At The…
 2 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 10: When…
 3 hours ago
09.10.18
Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had…
 4 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Arrested On Manslaughter Charge…
 14 hours ago
09.09.18
Everything We Know About Olympic Champion Michael Johnson…
 18 hours ago
09.09.18
She Said She Gon’ Do What To Who?:…
 19 hours ago
09.09.18
18 items
Serena Williams Disrespected By Umpire In US Open…
 19 hours ago
09.09.18
10 items
Hoodie SZN: 10 Songs To Help You Say…
 23 hours ago
09.09.18
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac…
 24 hours ago
09.09.18
Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
Beef Done: Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In…
 1 day ago
09.09.18
Drake And Meek Mill Unite On Stage In…
 1 day ago
09.08.18
Nicki MInaj Barbershop
Nicki Minaj Donates $25K to Job-Shamed Actor Geoffrey…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close