Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To Fund Chicago Public Schools

Aside from his poignant music, hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper is known for his philanthropy. The Chicago native has continuously used his platform and resources to give back to his city. Earlier this week Chance announced that he has joined forces with Lyft to raise money for Chicago Public Schools, just in time for the back to school season, Paste Magazine reported.

.@ChancetheRapper teams up with Lyft to raise money for Chicago public schools. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/gUHJIFR68k — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) September 6, 2018

Chance—whose real name is Chancelor Bennett—is partnering with the ride-sharing app through his non-profit SocialWorks, the news outlet writes. The organization is designed to empower the youth in Chicago through education, the arts, and community building. The collaboration falls under Lyft’s Round-Up & Donate initiative, which allows riders to use the app to donate to a cause that is meaningful to them. For the entire month of September, Lyft riders will be able to donate to the program through the app. Each amount donated will be matched by Lyft.

Bennett took to Twitter to share his excitement about the partnership.

Back to school is here, Chicago! I'm teaming up with @lyft to encourage everyone to Round UP & Donate to support @SocialWorks_Chi and @ChiPubSchools. Lyft has pledged to match all rider donations throughout September! #supportCPS pic.twitter.com/Lkti48Isd9 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 5, 2018

This isn’t the first time that he has teamed up with Lyft to make a social impact. Last year, riders were able to donate to his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund through the app in efforts to fund arts programs at Chicago Public Schools. The rapper has become a fierce advocate for adequate education and is working to better the public school system in his hometown. Many of the schools are dealing with financial woes, low enrollment numbers, and closure. In December 2017, the rapper teamed up with Google to donate $1.5 million towards STEM education initiatives at schools in Chicago. Prior to that, he donated $2.2 million to 20 of the city’s public schools.

