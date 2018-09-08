CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: No Obvious Signs of Drug Abuse Found in Mac Miller’s Home

3 reads
Leave a comment
Mac MIller

Source: Warner Music

The death of Mac Miller has sent ripples of shock and sadness throughout the entertainment industry, with his peers collectively mourning the loss while praising the Pittsburgh rapper for his contributions to music. As the investigation of his sudden passing remains underway, officials have visited Miller’s California home to retrieve his body but there was allegedly little to no evidence of drug abuse.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the rapper’s death investigation tell us the operating theory is that Miller died from a possible drug overdose, but that has not been confirmed. We’re told there were no “obvious” signs of abuse at the scene — like a needle sticking out of his arm, and are told at this point it’s up in the air whether his death was an accidental overdose or natural.

As we reported, when emergency responders initially rushed over to Miller’s home in Studio City, they believed him to be in cardiac arrest.

The outlet adds that sources close to the investigation say an autopsy will be performed in the coming days along with a toxicity report.

Miller was 26.

via HipHopWired

Celebs Who Died Of Drug Overdoses [PHOTOS]
18 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , mac miller cause of death , mac miller dead , mac miller overdose

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki MInaj Barbershop
Nicki Minaj Donates $25K to Job-Shamed Actor Geoffrey…
 49 mins ago
09.08.18
Mac MIller
#WordEyeHeard: No Obvious Signs of Drug Abuse Found…
 1 hour ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 7 hours ago
09.08.18
University Of Georgia To Honor First Black Graduate
 8 hours ago
09.08.18
20 items
R&B Royal Rumble: Mary J. Blige & Faith…
 8 hours ago
09.08.18
Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To…
 9 hours ago
09.08.18
George Zimmerman Threatened Jay-Z, Beyoncé During Production Of…
 9 hours ago
09.08.18
Parkland Shooting Survivor At Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Gun Violence…
 9 hours ago
09.08.18
#TheStruggleFiles: Struggle Jedi Orlando Brown In Jail Over…
 10 hours ago
09.08.18
Officials Say Mac Miller’s Home Didn’t Reveal Evidence…
 10 hours ago
09.08.18
23 items
Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj Altercation at NYFW…
 17 hours ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Hurled Shoe At Nicki Minaj, Rah…
 18 hours ago
09.08.18
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Allegedly Get Into…
 20 hours ago
09.07.18
Gashi ft. French Montana & DJ Snake “Creep…
 24 hours ago
09.07.18
Trending Mac MIller
Trending
Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Overdose
 1 day ago
09.07.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller
 1 day ago
09.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close