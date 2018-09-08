George Zimmerman Threatened Jay-Z, Beyoncé During Production Of Trayvon Martin Doc

George Zimmerman and his alt-right tough guy act is still very much a thing, and now he’s aiming that faux aggression at two of the world’s biggest entertainers. According to new reports, the failed former night watchman issued threats toward Jay-Z and Beyoncé during the production of the recently-released Trayvon Martin documentary series.

The Blast reports:

In a series of text messages obtained The Blast, Zimmerman called Beyoncé a “broke whore” and promised she and Jay would “find themselves inside a 13 foot gator.”

The indirect threats on their lives appear in the upcoming finale of the six-part documentary series.

We’re told the messages were sent when Zimmerman was contacted by Dennis Warren, a private investigator who tracked down potential participants for the series. Warren found himself on the receiving end of hundreds of harassing messages and voicemails from the man acquitted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

It isn’t immediately known if a criminal investigation of the threats will take place. Naturally, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have not responded to Zimmerman.

