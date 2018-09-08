CLOSE
Parkland Shooting Survivor At Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Gun Violence Disproportionately Impacts Black And Brown Youth’

Powerful words from Aalayah Eastmond.

The confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh began this week — otherwise known as the beginning of the end for civil liberties in America. Several people have fought back like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, but the most passionate act of resistance was from Parkland survivor Aalayah Eastmond.

See Also: Black Lives Killed From Gun Violence Aren’t Forgotten At The March For Our Lives

Eastmond began by saying, “I work across the country to help amplify the voices of young people and particularly young people in communities of color whose day-today experience with gun violence is always ignored, mischaracterized, marginalized, and minimized by the press, the public, and the corporate gun lobby.” She then described the horrible events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018.

She also said she lost an uncle to gun violence and explained, “Gun violence disproportionately impacts black and brown youth. Whether that being police brutally, homicides, or domestic violence. As for people of color, law enforcement is the ‘shooter’ in most cases. History of bias, brutality and racism in so many communities. Like many of brothers and sisters of color, I am not comforted by deputies with handguns, let alone assault rifles.”

She continued, “I am very concerned since learning Brett Kavanaugh’s views on guns, and how he would strike down any assault weapons ban. Too many dangerous and prohibited people continue to be able to readily access and use dangerous weapons to terrorize Americans at home, work, church, school, concerts, clubs, restaurants, movie

theaters, on our streets, and anywhere we go on our day to day life.” Watch the powerful video below:

Sadly, even with these powerful words, Kavanaugh will still be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Parkland Shooting Survivor At Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Gun Violence Disproportionately Impacts Black And Brown Youth’ was originally published on newsone.com

