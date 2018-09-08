Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Allegedly Get Into Altercation At #NYFW [VIDEO]

Well, who knew beef was considered fashion at New York Fashion Week? A video is making the rounds of Cardi B involved in an altercation with Rah Ali after Cardi allegedly threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj‘s table during the Harper’s Bazaar Party at New York Fashion Week!

Alright, let’s recap.

According to TMZ, Cardi and Nicki got into it after Cardi “aggressively approached” Nicki’s table as she was with her respective crew. Per their sources, Cardi lunged at Nicki before security had to break them up but not before Cardi tossed her shoe at the table.

Plus, there’s this video courtesy of The Shade Room.

And if you see any of the photos from tonight’s event — you see Cardi missing a shoe as well as a very visible knot on her head.

Nicki and Cardi haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye this year, from their “beef” over “Motorsport” to fans perception that Cardi has overtaken Nicki as the premiere female rapper in pop rap. We’ll see what comes out of this.

