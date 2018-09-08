Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Allegedly Get Into Altercation At #NYFW [VIDEO]

Nicki and Cardi made beef fashionable at NYFW

0 reads
Leave a comment

Well, who knew beef was considered fashion at New York Fashion Week? A video is making the rounds of Cardi B involved in an altercation with Rah Ali after Cardi allegedly threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj‘s table during the Harper’s Bazaar Party at New York Fashion Week!

Alright, let’s recap.

RELATED: This May Be The Closest We’ll Ever Get To Seeing Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Enjoying Each Other

RELATED: The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

According to TMZ, Cardi and Nicki got into it after Cardi “aggressively approached” Nicki’s table as she was with her respective crew. Per their sources, Cardi lunged at Nicki before security had to break them up but not before Cardi tossed her shoe at the table.

Plus, there’s this video courtesy of The Shade Room.

And if you see any of the photos from tonight’s event — you see Cardi missing a shoe as well as a very visible knot on her head.

Nicki and Cardi haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye this year, from their “beef” over “Motorsport” to fans perception that Cardi has overtaken Nicki as the premiere female rapper in pop rap. We’ll see what comes out of this.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Allegedly Get Into Altercation At #NYFW [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Allegedly Get Into…
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
Gashi ft. French Montana & DJ Snake “Creep…
 8 hours ago
09.07.18
Trending Mac MIller
Trending
Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Overdose
 10 hours ago
09.07.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller
 11 hours ago
09.07.18
18 items
Hip-Hop Stars React To The Passing Of Mac…
 11 hours ago
09.07.18
Gone To Soon: Rapper Mac Miller Dead At…
 11 hours ago
09.07.18
16 items
Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller’s…
 11 hours ago
09.07.18
From Kamala Harris To Stacey Abrams: How Black…
 12 hours ago
09.07.18
Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose At 26
 12 hours ago
09.07.18
For The Culture: Dapper Dan Wins Lifetime Maverick…
 13 hours ago
09.07.18
15 items
Nike Officially Unveils LeBron 16 Signature Sneaker [Photos]
 13 hours ago
09.07.18
Barry’s Back: Barack Obama Slams President Trump, GOP…
 13 hours ago
09.07.18
WYD?: Elon Musk Puffs A Blunt On Podcast,…
 14 hours ago
09.07.18
CBS Exec Les Moonves Attempted To Destroy Janet…
 14 hours ago
09.07.18
13 items
13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In…
 14 hours ago
09.07.18
Barack Obama, Dr.Dre, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar Featured…
 14 hours ago
09.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close