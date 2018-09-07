For The Culture: Dapper Dan Wins Lifetime Maverick Award

Dapper Dan’s glow up seems to have no end in sight. He was recently recognized for his 20 plus years of style contribution.

On Tuesday, September 4 the tailor was honored at the Harlem’s Fashion Row gala hosted at Capitale New York. Mr. Day was presented with the Lifetime Maverick Award. Wearing a black tuxedo with a sequin like bow tie, that matched his signature over sized Gucci sunglasses, the famed outfitter was grateful for the distinction and the opportunity to further open doors for minority designers.

“It’s something I never expected, and that’s pretty obvious by the fact I never tried to penetrate the fashion industry,” he explained to Page Six. “I had absolutely no connection to the structure of fashion, so it was something that I never expected. But I feel great about it now — more so for what it does to people of color, for people behind me.”

NBA great LaBron James also had a big night as he formally unveiled HFX x Lebron 16. It is a Nike first; a basketball shoe for women designed by women. Three African American designers crafted the shoe under James’ direction that it be themed after strong Black women. On stage the LA Laker’s speech furthered his sentiments behind the release.

“I believe that African American women are the most powerful women in the world” he said. ‘Bron also cited his mother as a huge inspiration for the collaboration. “Because of you, Gloria James, I am able to give back — her sense of pride and sense of strength.”

Harlem’s Fashion Row is a social company that provides a voice for multicultural designers; through a creative platform that enables these designers to sell and present their collections to key leaders within the fashion industry.

