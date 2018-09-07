CLOSE
RIP: Mac Miller Dead At 26

Mac Miller Album Listening

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The rapper who just released his latest album last month was found dead today of an apparent overdose according to TMZ.

Local law enforcement sources say he was found around noon today at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller had some trouble lately when it came to substance abuse, his ex-girlfriend pop singer Ariana Grande made it clear earlier this year that was the main dealbreaker in their 2 year relationship. The rapper also was caught up after wrapping his G-wagon around an utility pole back in May and was later arrested for a DUI and hit and run. He fled the scene but later confessed to the cops at his home.

Thursday night Mac posted a video of him playing one of his records on a record player.

Updated:

His last tweets:

And a quote from an interview he did with Vulture:

“I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days…I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”

 

