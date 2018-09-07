Mark Steele is making waves and now he’s back with a 60-second visual that’ll give you life.

Ahead of his forthcoming album, Steele dropped a mixtape titled Before A Minute. Now, he delivers the video for “Imaginary Player,” one of ten minute-long freestyles that appear on that tape.

While paying homage to Jay Z, the North Carolina rapper gets the ultimate pep talk from his own reflection in the clip, with Steele 2.0 rapping over the Volume 1 classic in a way that’ll have you reminiscing about the 90s. Looking in the mirror, he sees a more confident version of himself—his literal better half is spitting boastful bars and talking that sh*t he needs to hear. You look so handsome, could fu** any model bi**h/All you gotta do is shoot yo’ shot like hollow tips, he tells himself. Watch up top.

Steele’s full-length album, It’s Been A Minute, is due October 12 and according to the track list, they’ll be a guest feature from Clipse rapper No Malice. Steele has collaborated with a few Hip Hop and R&B greats, including his mentor and former college professor 9th Wonder, Raheem DeVaughn, Rapsody, and more.

Stream Before A Minute below and pre-order the album here. Plus, more photos of the N.C. emcee when you hit the flip.

Photo Credit: Que Wavey/Elixir Media Group

Mark Steele Gets Confronted By His Better Half In New “Imaginary Player (Freestyle)” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

