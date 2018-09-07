According to TMZ, Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has died from an apparent overdose. Police tell TMZ that Mac was found dead at his San Fernando Valley, California home.

Miller, who as had issues with drugs and depression was only 26 at the time of his death.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mac Miller Dies At 26 From Alleged Overdose was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: