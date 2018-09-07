CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mac Miller Dies At 26 From Alleged Overdose

3 reads
Leave a comment
Float Fest 2017 - Performances

Source: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

According to TMZ, Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has died from an apparent overdose. Police tell TMZ that Mac was found dead  at his San Fernando Valley, California home.

Miller, who as had issues with drugs and depression was only 26 at the time of his death.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mac Miller Dies At 26 From Alleged Overdose was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Mac MIller
Trending
Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Overdose
 2 hours ago
09.07.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller
 2 hours ago
09.07.18
16 items
Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller’s…
 3 hours ago
09.07.18
From Kamala Harris To Stacey Abrams: How Black…
 3 hours ago
09.07.18
Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose At 26
 4 hours ago
09.07.18
15 items
Nike Officially Unveils LeBron 16 Signature Sneaker [Photos]
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
Barry’s Back: Barack Obama Slams President Trump, GOP…
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
WYD?: Elon Musk Puffs A Blunt On Podcast,…
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
CBS Exec Les Moonves Attempted To Destroy Janet…
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
13 items
13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In…
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
Barack Obama, Dr.Dre, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar Featured…
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
Read Barack Obama’s Illinois Speech That Called Out…
 6 hours ago
09.07.18
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On…
 7 hours ago
09.07.18
Twitter Bans Struggle Conspiracy Theory Nut Alex Jones…
 8 hours ago
09.07.18
Black Thought, Phonte & Rhymefest Forming A Lyrical…
 8 hours ago
09.07.18
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
#WordEyeHeard: Offset Walks Runway During NYFW
 8 hours ago
09.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close