Melania Trump’s Team Tried To Come For Issa Rae And Failed

The Trump administration has made a habit out of attacking Black celebrities and activists like LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Maxine Waters … Now, we can add Issa Rae to that growing list.

In a recent n interview with Glamour, Rae reflected on talking about “Insecure” with former first lady Michelle Obama.

“She had just finished watching the finale, and she was like, ‘That fakeout — how could you do that? I thought you and Lawrence were going to live happily ever after,’” Rae said. “It was like talking to my auntie. It bums me out that I will never have that feeling again of the first family f*cking with us so hard and getting us.”

She added: “If Melania [Trump] said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore.’”

Ridiculously, Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who clearly doesn’t have much to do, tweeted, “@FLOTUS likes your show.”

This was clearly a dig considering Rae jokingly said she would cancel the show if Melania watched — obviously, “Insecure” is not going anywhere. Rae had the best clap back for Grisham in a tweet that has since been deleted. The Grio preserved it, though. See below:

Melania and her team need to focus on 45’s treasonous and philandering ways — or helping children who are still locked up in cages after being torn away from their parents at the border. Just like Trump will be our worst president in history, Melania seems destined to be our worst first lady in history.

