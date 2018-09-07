CLOSE
Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Overdose

Mac MIller

Source: Warner Music

Mac Miller died on Friday of a suspected overdose, according to  source PEOPLE MAGAZINE . He was 26.

The rap star was found at his home in San Fernando Valley, California, around noon on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

According to a dispatch call obtained by The Blast, a call was made for an “immediate dispatch” by authorities for a patient in cardiac arrest. The actual drug he overdosed on was not mentioned.

Miller, who has struggled with drugs throughout his life, and his girlfriend of two years, Ariana Grande broke up in May. Many are unfairly blaming her for his overdose.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
