Barack Obama, Dr.Dre, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar Featured In Trailer For Quincy Jones Netflix Doc

Living legend and the man who shaped the pop culture landscape for 70 years Quincy Jones might be known as of late for his tall tales, but in the new trailer for his Netflix documentary based on his life, it tells the complete story about the beloved musician well-known throughout the entertainment industry.

Today (Sept. 7), Netflix gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary Quincy directed by his daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks (Keep On Keepin’ On). Jones will be the will be the sole focus of the full-length documentary that will focus on his past, his rise to his iconic status in the music industry, health issues, and his family specifically his children, five girls and one boy where he jokingly adds in the trailer: “That’s why I have no hair.”

The Netflix isn’t short on star power either, it will feature President Barack Obama, Will Smith, Dr.Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Oprah Winfrey and many other big names whom all credit Jones as an inspiration in some shape or form for their successful careers. Quincy will also feature private archival footage and “personal vérité moments” to help tell showcase the entire life and career of Jones.

We didn’t hear any of Quincy’s legendary tales like he shared in an exclusive interview with Vulture that he has since apologized for, but we are willing to bet there are some in the documentary. We do get a soundbite of Jones sharing how he keeps his massive ego in check “You have to dream so big that you can’t get an ego because you’d never fulfill all those dreams.”

Wise words from a legend, so mark your calendars, Quincy premieres on Netflix September 21, you can get a glimpse of what to expect in the official trailer for the documentary below.

