CBS Exec Les Moonves Attempted To Destroy Janet Jackson’s Career, Allegedly

After the wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl, Moonves set his sights onto Jackson.

Back in 2004, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake‘s infamous Super Bowl halftime performance ended with what both entertainers claimed was an accidental boob flash due to a wardrobe malfunction. According to a new report, CBS executive Les Moonves was so enraged and embarrassed that he allegedly attempted to destroy Janet Jackson’s career.

HuffPost exclusively reports:

Jackson became a years-long fixation for Moonves after the so-called “wardrobe malfunction” of 2004, when her breast was exposed for nine-sixteenths of a second after Justin Timberlake tore a piece of fabric off her bustier during their Super Bowl halftime performance. CBS and MTV (a subsidiary of Viacom, the parent company of CBS at the time), which produced the halftime show, faced a torrent of criticism and a $550,000 Federal Communications Commission fine.

Jackson and Timberlake both said the incident was truly a malfunction ― that Timberlake was only meant to rip away the leather on Jackson’s bustier to reveal red lace, but instead ripped away everything, leaving her breast exposed to over 100 million Super Bowl fans.

Moonves, however, was convinced it wasn’t a malfunction, but rather an intentional bid to stir up controversy. Moonves has been open about the fact that the incident caused him embarrassment, and he told sources who spoke to me that Jackson, in his mind, was not sufficiently repentant.

The report adds that Moonves used his connections in the industry to allegedly block any forward progress after forgiving Timberlake after his tearful apology but not getting the same in return from Jackson.

Moonves is on his way out at CBS following allegations of sexual harassment.

CBS Exec Les Moonves Attempted To Destroy Janet Jackson’s Career, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

