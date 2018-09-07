CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Escapes Death Again, After Car Crash

Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail

Source: Angela Weiss / Getty

Someone either loves – or hates – Post Malone. He escaped yet another potentially harmful accident early Friday (Sept 7) morning.

The Blast reports:

According to L.A. County Sheriffs, the “rockstar” rapper was involved in a crash around 2:40 AM after a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Kia collided near Santa Monica Blvd.

We’re told there were no injuries, everyone involved was extremely cooperative and nobody was ticketed for any infractions. We’re also told drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Malone owns the Wraith, but was only a passenger while his assistant drove the car. The hip-hop star could be seen smoking a cigarette and talking to cops after the accident but appeared unharmed.

Just a couple of hours ago, Posty hit his Twitter account with something we’re wondering about ourselves.

“[G]od must hate me lol,” Post wrote.

We’re not going to cosign that nor do we wish harm on Post, but after what happened with his jet and now this, it’s clear SOMEONE is sending a message to him that he needs to not go outside for a minute.

via HipHopWired

