Corey Booker Got Brolic On Shady Judge Brett Kavanaugh During Supreme Court Hearing

The New Jersey senator broke Senate rules to unveil that Judge Kavanaugh and the GOP may be hiding information.

Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Brett Kavanugh To Be Supreme Court Justice

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is on his third day of getting grilled by the U.S. Senate as part of his confirmation to join the U.S. Supreme Court bench. Sen. Corey Booker took a big political risk today and unveiled a series of sealed conversations in an effort to prove that the Republican Party and Kavanaugh are withholding pertinent information.

The Hill reports:

Booker released approximately 12 pages of emails tied to discussions Kavanaugh had on racial inequality including one email thread titled “racial profiling.”

The documents are marked “committee confidential,” meaning they were not supposed to be discussed or released publicly.

The move comes after Booker said during a heated debate on Kavanaugh’s third day before the Judiciary Committee that he would release the email thread.

“I am right now, before your process is finished, I am going to release the email about racial profiling, and I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” Booker said at the hearing.

Booker acknowledged that he would be “knowingly violating the rules.”

The outlet reports that Booker may be in the clear according to the Senate Judiciary Committee which said the confidentiality restrictions were lifted early this morning (Sept. 6).

Joining Booker was Hawaii’s Sen. Mazie Hirono in releasing private documents via a tweet and other Democrats have vowed to come forth to join the senators in their bold stance.

