Young Thug Charged With All The Felonies

Thugger's lawyer game better be proper.

Young Thug is looking at some serious jail time. The Atlanta rapper got hit with eight felony charges originating from his arrest for riding extra dirty, allegedly, in Georgia late last year. 

Reports TMZ:

According to docs, Young Thug has been charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed. He’s also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm.

The charges stem from YT’s arrest last September in Georgia when cops booked him for drugs and tinted windows. Looks like they’re letting the windows thing slide.

These charges don’t even include the felony Thugger got hit with last month in Atlanta. Thuig bailed out his homies for that last arrest. Hope he has enough funds to deal with this case because that’s a lot of time if he’s found guilty.

Expect a plea deal sooner than later.

