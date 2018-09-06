CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Young Thug Hit With Eight Felonies Over 2017 Arrest

Meth possession, weed possession and then some

0 reads
Leave a comment

Young Thug is facing serious jail time over a 2017 arrest.

TMZ reports that the rapper, born Jeffrey Williams, has been charged with eight felonies stemming from a 2017 arrest in Georgia where he was arrested for possession and driving with overly-tinted windows.

RELATED: Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession Hours After Birthday Party

RELATED: Young Thug Is Tired Of His Haters Questioning His Sexuality

Per TMZ, the charges range from possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone, and weed to possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, two counts of codeine and possession of a firearm.

It’s the latest bit of legal news for the Slime Language rapper as he was arrested last month at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles for felony gun possession.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Young Thug Hit With Eight Felonies Over 2017 Arrest was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Burt Reynolds, Actor Who Criticized Hollywood’s Lack Of…
 4 hours ago
09.06.18
Young Thug Hit With Eight Felonies Over 2017…
 4 hours ago
09.06.18
Meet Chris King, Andrew Gillum’s Running Mate Who…
 5 hours ago
09.06.18
Ben Simmons Career Is Safe, Allegedly Dumps Kendall…
 6 hours ago
09.06.18
Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover Says Label Owes…
 7 hours ago
09.06.18
Quavo’s Solo Album ‘Quavo Huncho’ To Drop This…
 7 hours ago
09.06.18
30 items
Pt. 2 of BET’s Bobby Brown Biopic Highlighted…
 7 hours ago
09.06.18
Free Smoke: Lupe Fiasco Says He’d “Destroy” Eminem…
 7 hours ago
09.06.18
LeBron James Takes On All Challengers In ‘NBA…
 7 hours ago
09.06.18
Jim Carrey Is Hoping For An ‘In Living…
 7 hours ago
09.06.18
Ty Dolla $ign Performs In Dallas For 'The Endless Summer Tour'
#WordEyeHeard: Ty Dolla $ign Busted with Weed, Cocaine
 8 hours ago
09.06.18
Beyonce Pens A Message To The Hive: “I…
 8 hours ago
09.06.18
10 items
Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To ‘The Bobby Brown…
 9 hours ago
09.06.18
8 items
LeBron James Teams With Harlem Fashion Row For…
 9 hours ago
09.06.18
2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
Decoded: Popular Songs That Didn’t Make Sense… But…
 10 hours ago
09.06.18
Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL on Cocaine,…
 20 hours ago
09.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close