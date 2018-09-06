Young Thug is facing serious jail time over a 2017 arrest.

TMZ reports that the rapper, born Jeffrey Williams, has been charged with eight felonies stemming from a 2017 arrest in Georgia where he was arrested for possession and driving with overly-tinted windows.

RELATED: Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession Hours After Birthday Party

RELATED: Young Thug Is Tired Of His Haters Questioning His Sexuality

Per TMZ, the charges range from possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone, and weed to possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, two counts of codeine and possession of a firearm.

It’s the latest bit of legal news for the Slime Language rapper as he was arrested last month at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles for felony gun possession.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Young Thug Hit With Eight Felonies Over 2017 Arrest was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: