Free Smoke: Lupe Fiasco Says He’d “Destroy” Eminem & Joe Budden In A Battle

Lupe Fiasco seems to be fishing for a rap battle but will anyone bite?

Looks like Lupe Fiasco wants some of the smoke from the fire that Eminem stoked when he dropped Kamikaze last week in which he raked some of his rap peers over hot coals.

In the same week that’s seen Machine Gun Kelly, Joe Budden and even Ja Rule respond to Em’s jabs on the album, Lupe Fiasco’s decided to throw his hat into the battle ring and boldly claimed that not only could he destroy Eminem in a rap battle, but Joe Budden as well. Did any of those two even say anything about Lupe recently?

Either way the Chicago rapper was confident enough in his rap skill to make the bold statement on social media and though we don’t expect Em to respond, Budden just might via his podcast.

After posting this video of a rapper mimicking Em’s famous anti-Trump BET freestyle, the “Superstar” rapper took to IG to explain in a since deleted post that “”I posted up that video of the comedian mimicking Eminem rap style because I thought it was funny and actually most rappers actually rap like that when they are writing to catch a flow and get a melody. I like Em & most other rappers & I want no smoke but if I did I would destroy them all. Especially Joe Budden & Em too.” Well that came out of left field.

He also explained his love for Konami (that was kind of random), and his thoughts on the Nike Kaepernick campaign.

Check out his post below and let us know if you think Lupe could “destroy” Em and/or Joe Budden in a rap battle. Matter of fact let us know if you’d even be interested in such a battle.

Free Smoke: Lupe Fiasco Says He’d “Destroy” Eminem & Joe Budden In A Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

