Quavo’s Solo Album ‘Quavo Huncho’ To Drop This Month

The Migos rapper hit Instagram with the official announcement.

Aubrey & 3 Migos Tour After Party

It’s been a long time coming, but Quavo‘s solo album, Quavo Huncho, will be out before the end of the month. There aren’t many details about the project yet, but Rich The Kid commented on Quavo’s announcement ‘Yesssssirrr ya boy rich will be on it!’

The Migos third also hit Twitter with this message:

Ahead of the album, Quavo dropped a slew of solo tracks, in addition to his self-directed visual for “Workin Me” starring Cali rapper Saweetie. Watch that here and stay tuned.

