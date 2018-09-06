It’s been a long time coming, but Quavo‘s solo album, Quavo Huncho, will be out before the end of the month. There aren’t many details about the project yet, but Rich The Kid commented on Quavo’s announcement ‘Yesssssirrr ya boy rich will be on it!’

The Migos third also hit Twitter with this message:

T H I S M O N T H I S M I N E — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) September 5, 2018

Ahead of the album, Quavo dropped a slew of solo tracks, in addition to his self-directed visual for “Workin Me” starring Cali rapper Saweetie. Watch that here and stay tuned.

Photo: Getty

Quavo’s Solo Album ‘Quavo Huncho’ To Drop This Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com

