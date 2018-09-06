CLOSE
Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover Says Label Owes Him $700K

That's not a light bill at all.

Childish Gambino closes out Lovebox 2018

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Donald Glover, also known under his stage name Childish Gambino, has moved on from his old label but they apparently have unfinished business. According to new court documents, Glover is aiming to sue the Glassnote Entertainment Group over unpaid royalties to the tune of $700,000.

The Blast exclusively reports:

Glover is battling it out with his old record label, Glassnote Entertainment Group, over streaming royalties. Glassnote believes their deal with Glover entitles them to 50% of that money, Glover believes it does not.

Earlier this year, Glassnote filed legal docs asking a judge to make a decision on the matter.

According to new court documents obtained by The Blast, Glover says he “intends to assert counterclaims” to get the $700,000 in streaming royalties he believes he’s owed.

Glover also claims that an audit of Glassnote “determined that, for specified periods, Glassnote withheld or underreported royalties and other payments that should have been paid” to Glover.

Glover has since moved on to sign with Wolf + Rothstein/RCA, and has released new music this year marking the progression of a follow up to his critically-acclaimed Awaken My Love! record.

Photo: WENN

Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover Says Label Owes Him $700K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

