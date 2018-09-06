CLOSE
Ben Simmons Career Is Safe, Allegedly Dumps Kendall Jenner For Black Model

Much like his game, Simmons has a talent for scoring big on the dating tip apparently.

The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Fans of Ben Simmons can rest easy now that his romance with Kendall Jenner is apparently over with. According to whispers and unconfirmed reports, the Philadelphia 76ers star has moved on and allegedly dating sultry model Ashley Moore.

New York Post reports:

After dropping a set of emoji eyes in the comments section of one of Simmons’ most recent Instagram posts, Moore received a reply from the 22-year-old NBA star on a photo she shared Tuesday, showing her in a field of flowers.

“Eczema waiting to happen,” Simmons quipped to the “Model Squad” stunner, according to screen grabs taken by SportsGossip.com.

With Simmons and Moore now following each other on social media, it appears the Sixers stud is putting his past with Jenner, 22, in the rearview mirror.

Of course, this is all speculative but it looks like Simmons’ knack for scoring on the court extends into his dating life.

Photo: WENN

Ben Simmons Career Is Safe, Allegedly Dumps Kendall Jenner For Black Model was originally published on hiphopwired.com

