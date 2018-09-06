Dallas City Council Vote to Give First Responders Pay Raise

Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata wasn’t ready to say he was “happy” with the Dallas City Council’s vote Wednesday to substantially increase starting pay for Dallas public safety workers to $60,000. But he came very close.

“Today,” he said with a broad grin, “is the first time I’ve actually heard council listen to the citizens on a specific item and say, ‘Let’s get this done.’ And they did.”

After weeks’ worth of budget briefings and town halls, the council voted Wednesday to bump first responders’ starting salary far higher than a 2-year-old agreement between first responders and the City Council had called for. Police officers and fire-rescue workers hired within the last four years, at salaries substantially lower than that, will see their pay raised to $60,000, as well.

The council also agreed to an across-the-board pay raise of 3 percent for first responders currently making more than $60,000.

Council members hope the significant bump in salary will help recruit new officers — and retain the ones who train in Dallas then go to work for Plano or Irving or Houston or any other Texas city where the average paycheck is much higher than Dallas’.

Mata said Wednesday he believes the council’s vote will go a long way toward bringing capable recruits to Dallas and keeping them here.

“Absolutely, without a doubt,” he said. “It’s a business decision: You’re providing better pay and better benefits.”

The council voted 11-3 in favor of an amendment put forward by Lake Highlands’ council representative Adam McGough, chair of the council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee and a likely candidate for mayor.

McGough’s amendment set the property tax rate at 77.67 cents per $100 valuation — lower than the current property tax rate of 78.04 cents, but still higher than what City Manager T.C. Broadnax originally proposed when debuting his balanced budget last month (76.50). McGough’s amendment adds about $14.8 million to Broadnax’s budget, which will now go to first responders.

McGough’s amendment also put $250,000 toward personal protective gear for all public safety workers, to be used to leverage private funds. That kick-starts the city manager’s original proposal to put a total of $5.2 million toward those critical needs over two years, beginning in fiscal year 2019-20.

via DallasNews

Also On 97.9 The Beat: