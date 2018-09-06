WordEyeHeard: Ty Dolla $ign Busted with Weed, Cocaine

Ty Dolla $ign was just busted by cops in Atlanta after officers allegedly discovered a ton of weed in the limo he was riding in.

Witnesses tell us Ty and his crew were pulled over just outside the city in front of the Busy Bee Cafe. We’re told officers pulled everyone out and began a search — they eventually found pot.

A spokesperson for the department tells us officers discovered both cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle. At this time, it appears Ty will be charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of cocaine. He was traveling with 6 other people, but cops say they were released without charges.

via TMZ

