Decoded: Popular Songs That Didn’t Make Sense… But We Sang Them Anyway

Sometimes artists say things in their songs that don’t make any type of sense. But hey, we sing with them anyway. Check out a few of those songs below.

Nelly – E.I.

Nelly Performs At Haze Nightclub At The Aria Hotel In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty

Lyric: “I’m a sucker for cornrows and manicured toes.”

Source: Genius

Why it doesn’t make sense? Manicures are for hands, not feet.

Juvenile – Ha

2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Lyric: “Make nothin’ out of somethin.'”

Source: Genius

Why it doesn’t make sense? He probably meant to say making something out of nothing as part of the grind from the bottom to the top.

Comment below if you know of more and we’ll add to this, decoding as many songs as we can.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Twitter Reacts To Bobby Brown "Humpin' Around" With Janet Jackson & More In Pt.1 of His BET Miniseries
