Veda Loca In The Morning: Attorney Daryl K. Washington Talks About Jordan Edwards Case

Roy Oliver, the former Balch Springs Springs, TX police officer who killed 15 year old Jordan Edwards back in 2017 has recently been found guilty of murder. Attorney Daryl K. Washington was recently able to discuss the case and its impact with Veda Loca in the Morning. Check out the exclusive audio above.

