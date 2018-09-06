CLOSE
‘NBA 2K’ Announces ‘NBA 2K19’ MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament

The two finalists will earn a trip to NBA All-Star Weekend with tickets to all events.

NBA 2K19 20TH Anniversary Edition LeBron James Cover

Source: 2K/Take-Two Interactive

The folks at 2K got coins to give away, and we’re not talking about VC either. 

Today (September 5), NBA 2K announced the NBA 2K19 MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament. The contest kicks off October 13, 2018, and concludes February 13, 2019. This isn’t just your ordinary 2K contest though, it will focus around the MyTEAM Unlimited Mode. Participants will be allowed to choose any 13 cards out of their collection to be used in the 5-on-5 NBA styled competition.

The 32 contestants (16 each on Xbox One PlayStation 4) who qualify via weekly events will advance to single elimination tournament that will take place on February 2, 2019. One winner from the Xbox One and PS4 tournaments will be crowned console champions. They will face off in the best of 3 Championship Finals one week before NBA All-Star Weekend in NYC which will be decided on the Xbox One console and live-streamed on 2K channels.

The winner of the finals will be blessed with $250,000 cash prize courtesy of NBA 2K, BUT the two finalists will earn a trip to NBA All-Star Weekend with tickets to all events. So, in essence, everyone comes out a winner in this tournament if you make it to the grand finale. To take part in the tournament players must be 18 and over, to get the full rundown on the rules you can head here.

This tournament is welcoming news to those who didn’t make the cut for the NBA 2K League. Who said it doesn’t pay to play video games?

The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on September 11, 2018. The 20th Anniversary Edition will be available on September 7, 2018. Pre-orders for both editions are available now.

Photo: 2K/Take-Two Interactive

 

'NBA 2K' Announces 'NBA 2K19' MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament was originally published on hiphopwired.com

