Donald Glover Joins adidas Originals As Brand Co-Creator

The Three Stripes just locked in one of the game's wokest artists.

Donald Glover‘s 2018 has been epic and it’s only September. Today (Sept. 5), adidas Originals and the actor, rapper and a host of other descriptors announced he will be joining the Three Stripes as a “Brand Co-Creator.”

The announcement came via an animated video of Glover putting on a classic pair of adidas on his and adidas Originals’ social media accounts. Glover likes the cartoon aesthetic considering his, ahem, Childish Gambino’s latest video for “Feels Like Summer” also got the cartoon treatment.

In fact, the new clip plays like a coda to the video, with Glover entering his home and switching his beaters for a fresh pair of adidas. And yep, the animation is by the same crew: Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp.

With his “brand co-creator” title, adidas and Glover hope to take their collaborations—which will include sneakers, apparel and creative projects—to a higher level.

“I believe it’s important not to feel like ideas are bound by specific guidelines and adidas Originals has given me the opportunity to create on my own terms,” said Glover via a press release. “I’m looking forward to seeing what that leads to.”

Peep the short film, directed by Glover and written Fam Rothstein, below.

