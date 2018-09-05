CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nike Reveals Powerful New Colin Kaepernick Ad [WATCH]

Nike's latest ad with Colin Kaepernick will give you chills

Nike wants all the smoke from the NFL.

The company revealed their new “Just Do It” ad starring Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday and in a press release stated that the ad would run during the NFL season opener Thursday night. When the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons, viewers will see the Kaepernick ad across their living rooms, sports bars and the like.

The ad, voiced by Kaepernick features him along with other athletes such as New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Serena Williams, marathoner Elliud Kipchoge and other inspirational athletes such as Seattle Sehawks defensive player Shaquem Griffin, wheelchair basketball player Megan Blunk, boxer Zeina Nassar and legless wrestler Isaiah Bird.

Watch the ad for yourself and try not to get chills.

