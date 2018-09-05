CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Dishes On Sex Life & Wanting To Bless Travis Scott With The Fade

The rapper holds back just a bit as she puts all her business out there.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj

Source: Rancel Lopez / MIA

Nicki Minaj added yet another hilarious Ellen DeGeneres interview to her catalogue on Tuesday. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper sat down with her talk show bestie and gossiped all about her sex life, not needing a man, and wanting to punch Travis Scott “in the fu**ing face.”

On her new album, Queen, Minaj rapped: Man I ain’t got no type like Jxmmi and Swae Lee/But if he can’t fu** three times a night, peace”… and it turns out she was dead serious. She told Ellen that if she only gets to see her man a couple times a week, he’d better be ready to put that work in multiple times a night. Minaj also admitted to having two men on her roster at the moment—a new guy who fell off a little bit and a newer guy who’s been around for a couple weeks.

Watch her spill all her business in the clips below. She also helps give away a crap load of money to a few students in the audience, then hits the stage to perform a medley of Queen cuts.

Photo: Rancel Lopez/MIA

Nicki Minaj Dishes On Sex Life & Wanting To Bless Travis Scott With The Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 58 mins ago
09.05.18
Nike Drops “Dream Crazy” Spot Narrated By Colin…
 1 hour ago
09.05.18
Joe Budden Says He’s Been Better Than Eminem…
 2 hours ago
09.05.18
Lil Yachty Claims He Was Racially Profiled During…
 2 hours ago
09.05.18
getty kim kardashian
#WordEyeHeard: Kim Kardashian Working on Freeing Another Prisoner
 2 hours ago
09.05.18
Convicted Felon Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Lawyers…
 3 hours ago
09.05.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Writes Letter To The Judge Hoping…
 3 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Seemingly Offers Geoffrey Owens An Acting…
 3 hours ago
09.05.18
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Sex Life & Wanting…
 4 hours ago
09.05.18
30 items
Twitter Reacts To Bobby Brown “Humpin’ Around” With…
 4 hours ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
New Young Ma
 15 hours ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown puts Janet Jackson Out The Bedroom…
 15 hours ago
09.04.18
‘Cosby’ Actor has movie offer after being Job…
 15 hours ago
09.04.18
Tweet Us @z1079 Your Reactions to The Bobby…
 18 hours ago
09.04.18
Eminem “Fall,” DJ Durel & Migos “Hot Summer”…
 19 hours ago
09.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close