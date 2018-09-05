CLOSE
Tyler Perry Seemingly Offers Geoffrey Owens An Acting Gig, Former ‘Cosby Show’ Star Skeptical

Geoffrey Owens' entire world has been turned upside down, so naturally he's wary about taking acting gigs just out of the wind.

Source: WENN / WENN

Geoffrey Owens has become a media darling in the wake of several news reports going out that the former The Cosby Show star was working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s. Flipping the situation on its rear, Owens has been embraced by the creative community including what seems to be an invitation from Tyler Perry but the actor retains a healthy amount of skepticism.

In a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, Owens expressed gratitude towards Perry for what he too perceived as an offer to join the director and media producer on set. However, Owens is proceeding with caution and still wants to earn his roles like any actor worth their salt via auditions and the like.

From ET:

“That was kind of cool,” Owens tells ET about the big opportunity. “I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, ‘Come work with me.’ I’m so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we’ve never worked together before. So, that’s a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we’ll see what happens with that. But, that’s encouraging.”

However, Owens admits to ET that he hasn’t actually seen any of Perry’s shows, which include The Haves and Have Nots, If Loving You Is Wrong and House of Payne.

“This is going to sound funny. I’m not a TV watcher,” Owens says with a laugh. “Never have been. I remember the day that my first Cosby show aired back in ’85! I didn’t even… I barely owned a television. We had to borrow my brother’s TV and set it up. It was this little, dinky thing with the satellite, the little rabbit ears and stuff, in order to watch my first show. I’ve never been a television watcher.”

Read more over at Entertainment Tonight.

Photo: WENN

Tyler Perry Seemingly Offers Geoffrey Owens An Acting Gig, Former ‘Cosby Show’ Star Skeptical was originally published on hiphopwired.com

