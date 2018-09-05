Bill Cosby continues to rack up all the L’s. The disgraced comedian is getting sued by his former lawyers for unpaid legal fees.

Reports TMZ:

The Philly-based firm, Schnader Harrison Segal and Lewis, just filed suit against the now-convicted actor for failing to pay more than $50k in legal services it says it provided him. One of SHS&L’s partners, Samuel Silver, was one of Cosby’s new lawyers as he geared up for his second trial earlier this year. However, Sam later withdrew from the case before proceedings got underway in April.

The details are scant in the legal docs — obtained by TMZ — but there’s no question SHS&L worked on Cosby’s case for a while. He’d announced his new legal team — which included Michael Jackson’s former lawyer, Tom Mesereau — in August of 2017, which also included Silver at the time. Silver bailed on the case in January … so that’s 5 months on the books.

Silver has also repped Cosby in other cases, and the expenses in the lawsuit reflect that work as well.

Remember when Cosby was preaching about respectability politics?

Pay your bills, Bill. Cosby is scheduled to be sentenced in late September.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Convicted Felon Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Lawyers for Unpaid Legal Bills was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: