CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Convicted Felon Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Lawyers for Unpaid Legal Bills

How the mighty have fallen.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source:  Carrie Devorah / WENN 

Bill Cosby continues to rack up all the L’s. The disgraced comedian is getting sued by his former lawyers for unpaid legal fees.

Reports TMZ:

The Philly-based firm, Schnader Harrison Segal and Lewis, just filed suit against the now-convicted actor for failing to pay more than $50k in legal services it says it provided him. One of SHS&L’s partners, Samuel Silver, was one of Cosby’s new lawyers as he geared up for his second trial earlier this year. However, Sam later withdrew from the case before proceedings got underway in April.

The details are scant in the legal docs — obtained by TMZ — but there’s no question SHS&L worked on Cosby’s case for a while. He’d announced his new legal team — which included Michael Jackson’s former lawyer, Tom Mesereau — in August of 2017, which also included Silver at the time. Silver bailed on the case in January … so that’s 5 months on the books.

Silver has also repped Cosby in other cases, and the expenses in the lawsuit reflect that work as well.

Remember when Cosby was preaching about respectability politics?

Pay your bills, Bill. Cosby is scheduled to be sentenced in late September.

Photo: WENN.com

Convicted Felon Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Lawyers for Unpaid Legal Bills was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 1 hour ago
09.05.18
Nike Drops “Dream Crazy” Spot Narrated By Colin…
 1 hour ago
09.05.18
Joe Budden Says He’s Been Better Than Eminem…
 2 hours ago
09.05.18
Lil Yachty Claims He Was Racially Profiled During…
 2 hours ago
09.05.18
getty kim kardashian
#WordEyeHeard: Kim Kardashian Working on Freeing Another Prisoner
 3 hours ago
09.05.18
Convicted Felon Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Lawyers…
 3 hours ago
09.05.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Writes Letter To The Judge Hoping…
 3 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Seemingly Offers Geoffrey Owens An Acting…
 3 hours ago
09.05.18
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Sex Life & Wanting…
 4 hours ago
09.05.18
30 items
Twitter Reacts To Bobby Brown “Humpin’ Around” With…
 4 hours ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
New Young Ma
 15 hours ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown puts Janet Jackson Out The Bedroom…
 15 hours ago
09.04.18
‘Cosby’ Actor has movie offer after being Job…
 15 hours ago
09.04.18
Tweet Us @z1079 Your Reactions to The Bobby…
 18 hours ago
09.04.18
Eminem “Fall,” DJ Durel & Migos “Hot Summer”…
 19 hours ago
09.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close