Lil Yachty Claims He Was Racially Profiled During Traffic Stop

Can't cop cars without seeing cop cars.

Lil Yachty

Lil Yatchy just learned driving while Black is a very real thing. The Atlanta rapper claims he was recently pulled over solely because of his taste in luxury vehicles.

The “1 Night” rapper claimed that he was racially profiled in Georgia on Tuesday, September 4. A little after 12 noon he shared on Twitter on what had happened to him. “wow a white cop really just pulled me over just to ask me for the bill of sale on my car because he didn’t believe it was mine. Wtf”.

Minutes later he followed up with another post that gave more detail on the interaction with said officer. “I didn’t do anything wrong. He literally just doesn’t believe it’s my car. Sh*t is crazy”.

Since that is all that was shared regarding the traffic stop we assume he was able to provide proof of purchase and left without incident.

While it is unknown what car he was exactly driving it is probably a good bet that Boat was in something expensive and exotic. In August he gifted his childhood friend a cherry red Corvette for his 21st birthday. A week later he tweeted a photo of him holding keys to a Ferrari.

