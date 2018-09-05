WordEyeHeard: Kim Kardashian Working on Freeing Another Prisoner

Kim Kardashian has set her sights on another prisoner who she’s trying to have released, according to Page Six.

After helping Alice Johnson get free from prison a few months ago, Kim K is working with the White House once again to get Chris Young free. The man was sentenced to life in prison for cocaine and marijuana possession after being arrested in 2010.

Kim went on Jason Flom‘s podcast “Wrongful Conviction” to discuss Chris Young’s case. “Yesterday, I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case — got life. It’s so unfair,” Kim said on the podcast. “He’s 30 years old. He’s been in for almost 10 years.”

Kim says that Young was sentenced to life without parole because of mandatory-sentencing regulations. She spoke to former Tennessee Judge Kevin Sharp about it. He resigned because the law forced him to dish out harsh sentences like the one Young received.

“I was on the phone with the judge that sentenced him to life,” Kim said. “Who resigned because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair, and now he is fighting [alongside] us to get [Young] out.”

Kim also said she’s been in communication with Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and aide, Jared Kushner, whom she said was “passionate” about changing sentencing laws.

This second go-round, Kim definitely has some clout. She helped Alice Johnson get released from prison back in June after convincing Trump to pardon her. She was given a life sentence for simply answering phones for drug dealing jobs. Kim revealed that when she first heard about Johnson’s story online, her first instinct was to call Trump’s wife Ivanka. ““I figured Ivanka [Trump] would totally understand and feel the same thing that I felt,” Kim said. The rest was history.

We’ll keep you posted if Kim makes another release happen again. Until then, you can listen to more of what she has to say on her “Wrongful Conviction” episode here.

