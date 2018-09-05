Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake About His Beef With Pusha T

Kanye West has a lot of apologizing to do. Next stop, Drake. While in Chicago recently, the “I Thought About Killing You” rapper swore there was no beef between him and Drizzy, but clearly there was some kind of an issue—and there still is.

“When we talk about the Drake thing, it hits me in a really sensitive place because you hang around people and they come to your house and be around your family and this and that,” ‘Ye told 107.5 at the time. “And they get mad about a beat and send you purple demon emojis.”

He went on to say that he understood Drake was upset about Pusha T’s diss songs, but that it was “insensitive” for Drizzy to mix Kanye into any beef when he’d been going through the whole slavery was “a choice” debacle. “I feel that it was insensitive for him to…stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music,” Kanye said. “And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

Drake couldn’t have cared less. Following ‘Ye’s interview, he hit IG up with another “purple demon emoji” in response.

😈😂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 29, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

Now, it seems Kanye West has decided to take a look in the mirror instead of playing the blame game. He went on Twitter in the wee hours of this morning, September 6, to praise Drake’s tour set design, apologize, and clear some rumors up.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜 I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

It was Kanye West production that Pusha dissed Drake on and ‘Ye apologized for that. He continued:

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Rumor was Kanye West heard “March 14” before it was released. Drake rapped about his secret son on the song and according to conspiracy theorists, that’s how Pusha was able to create “The Story Of Adidon.” Yeezy said that idea couldn’t be further from the truth.

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

But he also said that he understands why Pusha went off the way he did.

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

If you missed the Drake/Pusha T/Kanye West beef, see how it all unfolded here. Also, if you missed the semi-hilarious beef between Wiz and ‘Ye, get a dose of that here. Hopefully, Drake and ‘Ye can hop on the phone and clear the air now, because it is absolutely true—their voices are just too powerful for them not to work together. But time will tell.

Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake About His Beef With Pusha T was originally published on globalgrind.com