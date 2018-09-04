City Girls #Canceled After Old Tweets About Blue Ivy Carter, Haitians & Gay Men Resurface

Everyone’s old tweets are coming back to haunt them. This time, Miami rap group City Girls is the casualty.

JT is currently doing time while Yung Miami holds down the fort, but despite their resiliency their careers could be over after countless homophobic and anti-Blue Ivy Carter comments resurfaced. Needless to say, Twitter is up in arms against the “Period” rappers. To get a feel for the kind of remarks the ladies allegedly made, check out this tweet below:

The City Girls are under fire after a string of colorist, homophobic and anti-Blue Ivy tweets resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/x1VIuzqB17 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2018

“Y’all Haitian b*tches take y’all a** to Haiti,” Yung Miami allegedly wrote in 2013, before going on to compare Blue Ivy and North West just one year later, according to the tweets that are going around.

Yung Miami and JT’s exposure reached new levels recently, after Drake sampled them for his hit song “In My Feelings.” Yung Miami was also featured in the video. See what people are saying about the young ladies below.

City Girls had homophobic and anti-Haitian tweets and I never thought for a second they'd be cancelled for that. But anti-Blue Ivy tweets? They might be outta here. Grand opening grand closing. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) September 4, 2018

Y’all are really surprised that the ghetto ass city girls are/were homophobic? They look like the type of girls who only view gays as accessories. They only like gays for doing their hair/makeup & helping them scam their designer clothes at Saks. — Ev (@evanalexanderx) August 29, 2018

To the same people that are canceling City Girls, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, and all other homophobic artist. ..did y’all cancel Chic Fil A too? — Parí (@princexparis) August 29, 2018

I need someone @ #OTRIIMiami to jump that girl from the city girls then tell her it’s for blue ivy — girl… (@FiresDesiree) September 1, 2018

Growing up in Miami as a Haitian child I remember lying and saying that my mom was from Canada and spoke French just so I wouldn’t be bullied. Sadly, Black Americans were my/our biggest bullies & True for most ppl from the Caribbean. City Girls CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/FMNlnwncwp — ……….🤷🏽‍♀️ (@MaxxLaine) August 29, 2018

It’s not looking good for City Girls, but we guess time will tell if they’re really #canceled.

